Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comment on Malaika Arora’s recent video will remind you of your BFF; Find out

Malaika Arora is one of the divas of Bollywood. She always leaves us speechless with her fashion game and manages to break the internet. She recently walked the ramp at an event and we bet fans have not been able to get over her looks. Today, she shared a video of her flaunting her dress and her abs but what caught our attention was her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan ’s comment on her video.

Malaika Arora looks stunning in a printed royal blue co-ord set which she paired with a similar colour bralette, skirt and layered it with a long shrug. The actress shared a slow-motion video and indeed looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she flaunted her perfectly toned body. Malaika’s BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Can’t see that burger and the dessert you have eaten 87 spoons off anywhere.”

London diaries

Malaika was in London spending some quality time with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. A few days ago, Arjun shared pictures and videos with Malaika from a match at Stamford Bridge. They enjoyed watching a Chelsea Football Club match. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC… being able to take her to a Chelsea Football Club game at the bridge! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with! Malaika Arora."

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film couldn't perform well at the box office but Bebo's performance was highly praised. It was recently released on an OTT platform and netizens have been sharing positive reviews on social media. Next, she will be seen in Hansal's untitled next. She recently shared the first look from the sets and wrote, "Day 1 Film number 67 or 68? Chalo guys let’s do this."

