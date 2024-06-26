Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Crew was ‘absurd’ says Sharmila Tagore; calls camaraderie between Bebo, Tabu and Kriti Sanon ‘excellent’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon recently shared the screen together in Rajesh A Krishnan’s Crew. The movie not only received great reviews, but it was also a massive box office success.

Several Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to express their delight upon watching the heist comedy film. Now, it’s Bebo’s mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore who is impressed with the mass entertainer. Read on to know what she said!

Sharmila Tagore reviews Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Crew

Kareena Kapoor Khan started 2024 with Crew which ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The movie was so good that even her mother-in-law couldn’t stop praising it. While talking to Kapil Sibal on his YouTube channel Dil Se Kapil Sibal, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore stated that the film was ‘absurd beyond belief’ and a full-on entertainer.

Sharing her two cents on the film, Saif Ali Khan’s mother divulged, “It is absurd, of course, beyond belief but there are three women pulling off this adventure.” Talking about the film’s plot, the Gulmohar actress added that in it one is landing a plane, one is breaking a safe, doing all kinds of things together. She also called the camaraderie between the three heroines “excellent” because they break the notion that a woman is a woman’s worst enemy.

The senior star stated that since the movie, led by three females, was a commercial success, it opened doors for better films and roles for female actors. She added that Crew has done very well. “Three women are doing all kinds of fantastic things and it has done well at the box office. This will encourage a lot of filmmakers to do women-centric films,” she divulged.

When Sara Ali Khan called Sharmila Tagore ‘voice of modernity’

On multiple occasions, Sara Ali Khan has spoken up about her fondness with her Amma, Sharmila Tagore. While talking to Filmfare, the actress stated that she rushed to her grandmother in tough times.

Additionally, her granny also connects her to her traditional roots. “She is also the voice of modernity. She also gives me good advice when it comes to boys, films, and social life,” Sara stated adding that the senior actress is a “champion.” On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in Singham Again while Sara is busy with Metro In Dino.

