Kareena Kapoor Khan's cute selfie with Taimur & his perfect moment with Saba Ali Khan is 'framed' by Bua Jaan

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi has been quite active on social media. Recently, she shared her favourite framed photos with nephew Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and left fans gushing.

Photographs tend to capture the most precious memories in our lives and when they get framed, they become eternal. Speaking of this, recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan's cute and goofy selfie was framed with love by 's sister, Saba Ali Khan. Not just this, Saba also found a precious photo with her nephew Tim and got it framed for her photo shelf. As she placed both the precious memories on her photo shelf, Saba got nostalgic and shared a glimpse of the framed photos on Instagram.

Taking to her social media handle, Saba dropped two glimpses of both Kareena and Taimur and her and Tim's framed photos. Sitting next to each other on Saba's shelf of memories, the framed photos surely gave fans a glimpse of how much Saif's sister dotes on her family members. In one of the photos, Kareena and Taimur can be seen posing with goofy expressions while in the other picture, Saba can be seen holding Tim in her lap while sitting on a swing.

Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "FRAMED ...with LOVE # Guess.. there's one with Tim and Bua Jaan (Me) after all....! Old is Gold. Life's little moments captured is a HOME filled with." As soon as she shared the photos, fans of Saif, Kareena and Taimur started dropping cute comments on the same. Not just this, Saba also shared an unseen photo of Taimur recently and left fans in awe.

Take a look:

Many have been waiting to see Kareena and Saif's second son's photo and recently, reportedly, nana Randhir Kapoor shared a photo of Saifeena's newborn but deleted it immediately. However, by then, the cute collage of Taimur and his little brother went viral on social media. On Women's Day, Kareena had shared a selfie on social media while holding her second son. However, she did not reveal the baby's face or his name.

Also Read|Randhir Kapoor mistakenly shares first glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s newborn baby? Deletes post later

Credits :Saba Ali Khan Pataudi Instagram

Share your comment ×