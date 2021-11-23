Kareena Kapoor Khan's cuties Taimur & Jeh look all playful as they head out without mom & dad

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a star and whenever she steps out of her house, the actress makes it to the headlines. Be it for her fashion game or for her swag. Well, talking about her kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, even they are mini stars. In fact, both these boys grab more attention when they step out of their house and we do not blame them. The cuties are back in the headlines yet again today as both Tim and Jeh headed out without their mom Kareena and dad Saif Ali Khan.

In the video that has been captured exclusively by Pinkvilla, we can see Taimur Ali Khan walking with a swag. He is wearing a dark blue coloured tee over blue denim jeans and looks excited as he walks towards his car. On the other hand, we can see Jeh in the arms of his nanny wearing a red and white onesie looking cheerful. The boys were not accompanied either by Kareena Kapoor Khan or Saif Ali Khan. We wonder where the boys were headed?

Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were recently vacationing in Pataudi with their boys. We got to see some beautiful pictures of them.

Talking about the work front, Saif Ali Khan recently appeared in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and fans finally got the chance to witness the 'forever cherished' cinematic pairing of Saif and Rani Mukerji in the drama. Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

