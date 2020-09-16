Kareena Kapoor Khan's dad Randhir Kapoor on making Instagram debut: It was entirely Lolo and Bebo's decision

Randhir Kapoor, father of Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened up about his Instagram debut. The actor said that his Instagram will be fun.

After Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram debut, it seems like her dad Randhir Kapoor has also jumped on the bandwagon. He has recently made an Instagram account and the name of his account is Daboo Kapoor. It is an unverified account. The senior actor has shared some unseen Kapoor family pictures. The account has been shared by Randhir’s daughter Kareena and by his nephew Aadar Jain.

Randhir Kapoor has always been a reserved man, unlike his late brother and actor who was extremely outspoken. While speaking with ETimes, Randhir Kapoor revealed everything about his Instagram debut. He said, "It just happened and it was entirely Lolo (Karisma) and Bebo's (Kareena) decision. Kuch stock mein pictures padhe the, unhone account bana diya aur laga diye, bas." His daughters Karisma and Kareena insisted him to have an Instagram account and pulled him out his comfort zone.

Now both Kareena and Karisma want him to learn to handle the Instagram account by ownself. But Randhir candidly said to ETimes, “I am not tech-savvy at all. Mujhe bilkul nahi aata." When asked about how he is going to handle the account, "Well, whenever I want to post, I think I shall ask Lolo and Bebo to shortlist some pictures and send it to me. I shall choose from them and ask them only to upload," he replied.

Later, when asked about social media toxicity and trolls, he quickly replied, "No, no. I am not here (on Instagram) to make statements. I like my peace. I am happy in my space. My Insta will be just fun." He also stated that he still reads the newspaper and likes to get all the information from the newspaper rather the digital platforms.

About his daughter Kareena’s second pregnancy, Randhir said that he is extremely happy as his grandson Tim (Taimur Ali Khan) is soon going to have a company. He added, "No preferences, daughter or son. We just want a healthy, happy child. And, let me tell you that the entire khandaan is looking forward to this." Kareena Kapoor Khan and are all set to welcome their second child in early 2021.

