Kareena Kapoor Khan's father Randhir Kapoor 'absolutely delighted' over daughter's pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, on Wednesday, announced that Kareena is pregnant and that they are expecting their second child.
Amidst the unrest that Bollywood has been witnessing for the last few weeks, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan dished out some extremely happy news for their fans. The couple, on Wednesday, announced that Kareena is pregnant and that they are expecting their second child. The couple's official statement on the same read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

The news not just delighted millions of fans but their near and dear ones as well. Many took to social media to wish the couple on baby number two and Kareena shared the same on her Instagram Story. Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor was equally excited for the big news. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he said that he is 'absolutely delighted'. 

"I am absolutely delighted, I have been telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it’s a healthy, happy child," Randhir Kapoor told the portal. 

One of the coolest wishes was from Saif's sister and actress Soha Ali Khan. She shared a picture of the actor and aptly titled it 'The Quadfather'. She wrote, "Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever!" 

Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever !

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with wishes and how Taimur will soon become an elder brother. 

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnant: Actress and Saif Ali Khan CONFIRM Taimur to become a big brother

