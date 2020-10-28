  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan's gesture as she looks at the camera in a throwback VIDEO is hard to miss

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to embrace motherhood once again. Meanwhile, check out a rare throwback video of the stunning beauty.
There is no denying this fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the quintessential divas of Bollywood and multiple instances prove the same. The actress has always won the hearts of the audience by showcasing her acting prowess in movies. And for the unversed, Bebo has also completed two decades in the film industry this year. Well, she isn’t done yet and has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty that will surely be a treat for all her followers.

We have now chanced upon a rare throwback video of the Veere Di Wedding actress that is unmissable for her fans. Kareena is seen sitting at a restaurant at some exotic location when she suddenly turns her face towards the camera and waves her hand while gesturing a ‘hi.’ Bebo is wearing a red t-shirt that can be seen in the video. She also wears a pair of cool shades that add more swag to her outfit of the day.

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

kareena be like “tell me how it waaaaas” 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fanclub. (kareenafc) on

Meanwhile, the actress has recently completed her shoot for the movie Laal Singh Chaddha in which she teams up with Aamir Khan. It happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood flick Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. Since Aamir and Bebo have featured in numerous other hit movies together, the same has been expected from the present one too. Another good news for all the fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan is that she and Saif Ali Khan are going to embrace parenthood once again.  

Also Read: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her baby bump as she twins with sis Karisma for a photoshoot; See PHOTOS

