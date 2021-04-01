Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic PHAT dialogue from K3G gets a unique twist, all thanks to Priyanka Chopra; WATCH

In an episode of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared and shared her own take on Kareena Kapoor Khan's PHAT dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The global star managed to leave fans in splits as she nailed the dialogue in different moods.

If there are two female superstars in Bollywood who have managed to brave it all, it is Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan. And, whenever the two happen to be in the same frame, it is a treat for the audience. However, in a recent episode of A Little Late of Lilly Singh, even though Kareena was not physically present, her iconic dialogue 'PHAT' (Pretty, Hot and tempting) as Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was recreated by Priyanka in her own way. And, that surely impressed both Priyanka and Kareena fans globally.

In a video shared by the Twitter handle of the show, we get to see Lilly ask Priyanka to act like she is auditioning for a role and she gave the global star Pooh's iconic dialogue 'PHAT' from K3G to perform in different situations. Well, Priyanka did not shy away from the challenge and managed to nail her own unique versions of Kareena's iconic dialogue. At first, she was asked to perform it in a straight mood and well, PeeCee nailed that. Next up, she had to pretend as if she was at a wine tasting and say the dialogue. Priyanka surely left all in awe with that.

And finally, Priyanka was asked to perform the dialogue as if she was training her dog and that seemed to have won hearts everywhere. The cute yet hilarious way in which PeeCee nailed Kareena's PHAT dialogue has surely left fans impressed. Another hilarious thing at the beginning of the video that left many fans in splits was the fact that while introducing herself at an audition, Priyanka did not add 'Jonas' to her name and when Lilly pointed that out, the Quantico star laughed. Later, she explained why she missed Jonas and added that 'Priyanka Chopra' is her work name for many years.

Take a look:

Don’t miss @priyankachopra absolutely crushing “Hot Celebs/Cold Reads” tonight on #LateWithLilly! pic.twitter.com/9y7QhH9C8A — A Little Late With Lilly Singh (@latewithlilly) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Kareena shared the frame a couple of years back on Koffee with Karan season 6 and fans loved that fun episode. Interestingly, both superstars had quite a lot in common including the place where their respective partners proposed to them. Later, during The Sky Is Pink promotions, Priyanka and Kareena were reunited on the sets of a dance show. Currently, Priyanka is in London and is shooting for Citadel with Richard Madden. She will also be seen in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

Credits :A Little Late with Lilly Singh Twitter

