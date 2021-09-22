Kareena Kapoor Khan's island birthday was all about fire and water; Shares picture perfect family snap

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 41st birthday away from all the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and with the love of her life. Kareena escaped to a tropical island with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh. The actress responded to all the wishes on social media and even dropped a stunning birthday glimpse.

Now, a day after her birthday, Kareena shared another glimpse of the celebrations. And we have to say it was all about fire and water. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture perfect family snap that will leave you love struck. The four can be seen walking on the beach with Taimur holding Saif's hand and Bebo carrying Jeh.

In the stunning backdrop, we get to see the words Happy Birthday burning bright against the clear blue waters. Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned it, "Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself."

Check out Kareena's stunning birthday photo:

On the actress' 41st birthday, Kareena received wishes from far and wide. From her besties and to industry folks such as Kangana Ranaut, and , several Bollywood celebs wished the actress. Kareena was also trending on social media for good amount of time on Twitter as her fans flooded with wishes and love for the actress.

From her island holiday, Kareena has been sharing glimpses without disclosing the location. On Tuesday, she dropped a stunning photo with husband . Click the link below to see the photo.

