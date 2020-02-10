Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest video enacting on her song Bebo is hard to miss; WATCH

Kareena's dance video with Karisma Kapoor have been setting the internet on fire. From Bole Chudiyan to Tareefan, the Kapoor sisters left no stone turned at Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Good Newwz with , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh makes sure to steal the limelight with her stunning looks now and then. Be it her airport look, gym look or a casual day look, Bebo is a total stunner. Recently, the actress has been grabbing headlines with her stunning performance at her cousin Armaan Jain's wedding reception. Kareena's dance video with Karisma Kapoor has been setting the internet on fire. From Bole Chudiyan to Tareefan, the Kapoor sisters left no stone turned at Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception.

Kareena, who loves to act and dance, made her debut in a video-sharing social networking service in the year 2019. A recent video of the actress enacting one of her favourite song Bebo from Kambakkht Ishq is just hilarious. In the video, Kareena has the perfect reaction to the guys who are troubling a guy who is her friend and is standing with her. In the second video, she has enacted a line from Sauda Khara Khara from her recently released movie Good Newwz. Looks like Kareena is all set to be the next queen of this video-sharing social networking service soon.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's videos here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen sharing screen space with her 3 Idiots co-star, , in Laal Singh Chaddha and for this, Aamir and Bebo extensively shot in and around Punjab. Also, Kareena will be seen in the role of a cop in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cute dance with son Taimur at Yash & Roohi Johar’s birthday bash is UNMISSABLE; Watch

Credits :Instagram

Read More