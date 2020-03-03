Kareena Kapoor Khan's lehenga is the perfect summer pick if you want to flaunt shades of pastel; Check Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is definitely one of the finest B-town divas and here she is, giving out major outfit goals in a lehenga. Check it out right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest B-town divas and one wouldn't raise a question on that, and it is never a wrong time to draw some inspiration from the Good Newwz actress. Right from gowns to basic denim looks, and of course, all those ultra-glam looks that she pulls off, there is no such thing as enough of Bebo's style game. She is the fashion queen of Bollywood and she proves it with every single look that she dons, shelling out major outfit goals.

And well, here she is once again, making fans gush over her outfit. This looks like a photo from a shoot done way back, however, it has caught our attention only now as the photos have been doing the rounds on social media. Kareena has paired pastel shades for her lehenga choli, and even though they are conventionally supposed to be these heavy, full of hassle outfits, this one is pleasing to the eye in every sense and we love it.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's look here:

(ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan credits Saif Ali Khan for her reinvention: He says tag of being successful won’t last)

On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium, where she will be co-starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan. The movie has been one of the most awaited films of the year for multiple reasons. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.

Credits :Instagram

Read More