Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little one Jeh serves her breakfast on Sunday morning; Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans. The Bollywood diva who is married to Saif Ali Khan has two sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena keeps sharing Jeh and Taimur’s photos on social media and keeps fans updated about their activities. The actress gave her fans a glimpse of her Sunday breakfast on social media today. She shared an Instagram story of her younger son Jehangir serving her breakfast.

Jehangir serving Kareena breakfast

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, Kareena posted a photo where Jeh whose face is cropped is seen serving green chutney. The picture shows Jeh sitting on the floor wearing a blue and white tee shirt and grey pants. A plate of poha, a cup of tea, and a bowl with a piece of lemon are also seen on the floor. Well, it sure is a great start to the day for Kareena. Uploading the photo on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Sunday breakfast is served by my Jeh baba.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s Sunday breakfast here:

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the know in 2012. The couple has two sons- Taimur and Jeh. who were born in 2016 and 2021 respectively. Taimur enjoys a huge fan craze. His pictures go viral as soon as they are uploaded on social media. He is papped everywhere he goes from an early age.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022 with Aamir Khan. Also starring Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, the film is an adaptation of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. She is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh next. The film was announced recently and the fans are already excited to watch the talented actors together. She also has Hansal Mehta's next and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline.

