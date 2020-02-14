Kareena Kapoor Khan's look in Angrezi Medium or Laal Singh Chaddha? Which one do you like more?

On one hand, the trailer of Angrezi Medium was released yesterday and today the first poster of Laal Singh Chaddha was dropped by Aamir Khan. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be starting off 2020 on a great note. The actress, who ended 2019 with Good Newwz being a box office hit, will be seen in two films this year. Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha. While Angrezi Medium will release in March, Laal Singh Chaddha will only hit the screens in December 2020. Now, the actress had some major releases in the last two days. On one hand, the trailer of Angrezi Medium was released yesterday and today the first poster of Laal Singh Chaddha was dropped by .

In two starkly contrasting roles, can we say that Kareena has managed to ace both the roles. For the unversed, Kareena plays a London cop alongside Irrfan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium. The trailer generated a huge buzz on Thursday and fans have been more than excited to see Irrfan and Kareena on the big screen. The actress who sports a street smart style in the film sent her fans into a tizzy.

Whereas in Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena's emotional eyes do all the talking. Donning an Indian attire, Kareena looked stunning in the film's first poster. Wearing a yellow suit, Kareena can be seen hugging Aamir Khan in the poster. Kohl-filled eyes and a bindi complete Kareena's look and we cannot help but swoon over the actress.

So, which is your favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan look? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More