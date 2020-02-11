Kareena Kapoor Khan's lookalike is winning the internet with her TikTok videos; Watch

This lookalike of Kareena Kapoor Khan is acing her mimicry game and winning the internet with her TikTok videos.

After a whole lot of buzz around social media memes, TikTok fever seems to be taking over the internet most lately. New videos of Bollywood lookalikes have become viral online. While many become a mere mockery, some others have actually got great talent to show. A couple of weeks ago, Karisma Kapoor's doppelganger came under the spotlight and now it is sissy Kareena Kapoor Khan's lookalike stirring up a storm on the internet with her TikTok videos as she emulates the Begum of Bollywood.

The talented girl goes by the name Shanaya Sachdeva on the video-sharing application. She is often seeing lip-syncing Kareena Kapoor's songs and dialogues. Her expressions are always on point and she gives a glimpse of Bebo as she imitates the actress. She has posted a number of videos where she is seen emulating Bebo, a few of them show her lip-syncing Kareena's famous dialogues from her films such as Jab We Met, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and others.

Check out her videos:

It wouldn't be wrong to say that many want to be like Kareena Kapoor Khan. On the work front, the actress recently featured in starrer Good Newwz which became a rage at the box office. She will soon be seen sharing the screen with Irrfan and Radhika Madan in Angrezi Medium. Kareena is also shooting for her Christmas 2020 release Laal Singh Chaddha with .

Credits :TikTok

