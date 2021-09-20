Kareena Kapoor Khan's mood on a moonlit night is very romantic; See PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been having the best time on her recent getaway with her family. The Bollywood diva is quite active on social media and has been sharing several glimpses of her holiday on yet undisclosed location. However, we do know from her pictures that Kareena, along with husband Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh, are on vacation in a tropical location with a beautiful beach and clear blue waters. A few moments back, the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of her rather mesmerizing view of a moonlit night on the beach.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a gorgeous photograph from her beach holiday. In the picture, one can see the glowing moonlight reflecting on the clear surface of the water. The pearl-like moon in the sky has lit up the entire scene, accentuating the beauty of the night further. In front of the water is the beach, and it is shining golden under the yellow night lights close by. The entire view looks magnificent and the calmness of the moment is evidently captured in the picture. Sharing the photo, an ecstatic Kareena wrote, “Uff kya raat Aayi hai”.

Take a look:

Lately, Kareena has been sharing many beautiful pictures from the holiday on the gram. She, along with her family was recently photographed at the Mumbai airport before they left the city for the getaway. For the unversed, the Bollywood diva took this vacation just ahead of her birthday tomorrow on the 21st of September. They had gone to the Maldives for Saif’s birthday in August.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

