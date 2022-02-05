Kareena Kapoor Khan's munchkin Jeh is a total cutie, Taimur enjoys ice cream treat with Saif Ali Khan; WATCH

Weekend certainly is a fun and chilled out time for everyone including our Bollywood celebs. They too like to relax with their loved ones and speaking of this, on Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted in the city. While Kareena's younger son Jehangir was seen arriving home with his nanny, Taimur had stepped out with his dad Saif for an ice cream treat. The two Pataudi family cuties took over the city with their cuteness.

At first, the paparazzi caught up with Jeh, who was seen getting out of his car with his nanny below his house building. The cutie patootie seemed to be tired as he was spotted yawning while heading inside the building. Clad in a grey baby suit, Jeh looked adorable in the video. On the other hand, Taimur was spotted in the city with his dad Saif Ali Khan. In the photos, we can see Saif casually walking towards his car and Taimur following his dad. Taimur is seen holding an ice cream cup and he passed it on to his dad while climbing in his lap in the car.

Have a look:

On Friday too, Kareena, Saif and Taimur were spotted having lunch at a restaurant in the city. At first, Saif picked up Saif from his school and then joined Kareena for lunch. The photos of the trio enjoying a Friday lunch together had taken over the internet.

Meanwhile, Kareena's son Jeh will be turning a year old this month on February 21. The superstar also will be returning to the sets and will soon be kicking off Sujoy Ghosh's next film that is a crime thriller. The film will also star Jaideep Ahlawat with Kareena.

