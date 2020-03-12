Kareena Kapoor Khan's munchkin Taimur Ali Khan looks like a spitting image of young Saif Ali Khan; see PHOTO

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan look equally adorable in this photo, check this photo out right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's son Taimur Ali Khan is definitely B-town's favourite and we cannot get enough of this little munchkin. The kiddo often gets snapped with his parents while going out and about in the city, and often, at the airport when they head out for vacations or often, take him to work along with them. Taimur is one of the cutest star kids and he has become quite the internet sensation at a very young age.

It was earlier today itself that the kid was snapped with his father, and before that, he was snapped with his parents while heading out to a Holi party. Kareena is now on Instagram and she also shared some unseen photos of the kid. Now today, we came across this photo of little Tim Tim and a younger Saif where the former looks like a spitting image of the latter even though Saif's is a black and white picture. One definitely cannot question the resemblance.

Check out Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's photo right here:

Meanwhile, Kareena recently shared a Holi picture of little Tim Tim where he has a dash of gulaal on his cheek and after she shared her own photos of flaunting her colour pink, she shared his photo too claiming how pink is his colour as well. Too cute to handle, both of them, aren't they?

