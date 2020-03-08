Kareena Kapoor Khan's pic with Taimur Ali Khan grabs Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor's attention

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a monochrome picture of Taimur Ali Khan to which Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh reacted.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan broke the internet when after a long wait the actress made her debut on Instagram. Her fans started going crazy and instantly Kareena had 1.3 million followers on her social media account. From her airport looks to her casual looks, fans go gaga on just seeing a glimpse of the actress, so having such a huge number of followers brings us to no shock. However, many wanted Bebo to share an adorable photo with and her munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

And Kareena did share an adorable pic of her with Taimur with a sweet caption. Sharing a monochrome picture, Bebo wrote, "The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame..." While the Good Newwz actresses fans are showering hearts on the post, Bollywood celebs like , and are not behind. While Bebo's Ki & Ka co-star commented, "The real nawaab" with a hug emoji, heartthrob Hrithik commented, "Too sweet!. Not only this, Ranveer, who is quite active on social media commented, "Awwww" with an awestruck emoji.

(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she will ONLY allow Taimur Ali Khan to steal her frame in an endearing photo)

Even , , Aditi Rao Hydari and others have commented with hearts on this cute post. Posting her first pic, Kareena wrote, "The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram." From her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to designer Manish Malhotra to Sophie Choudry, all commented on Kareena’s first post. The diva had caused a storm when she made her debut on silver screen 2 decades back and now, with her first entry on social media, the buzz is surely going to be the same.

Check out Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's picture here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan. She will be playing the role of a cop. The movie will hit the screens on 13th March 2020. Besides this, Bebo will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with .

Credits :Times Of India

Read More