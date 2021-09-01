Kareena Kapoor Khan's on point makeup & hair is hard to miss in latest selfie

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work, months after welcoming her second child Jeh. From launching a book to shooting commercials, the doting mum is striking a work-life balance. On Wednesday, Kareena was snapped early morning outside her residence as she was gearing up to leave for her shoot. Alongside Kareena was son Jeh and his nanny as she brought him along until she could hop into the car and leave for work.

Hours later, Kareena dropped a selfie from the sets of her shoot and looked stunning as always. Her on point makeup and hair was hard to miss as the actress shared a selfie to her Instagram Story. In the photo, Kareena's slicked back hair, well done lashes and lipstick as well as her perfectly done nail were the highlight.

She featured a hint of diamond bling via her ring and captioned the photo, "Waiting," with a heart struck emoji. We wonder what was Kareena waiting for.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's selfie below:

Over the weekend, Kareena along with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita and made headlines for the Saturday night photo. The ladies were seen lounging and chilling on Kareena's new home terrace. The photo was shared by the actress herself who captioned it, "My forever girls."

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside . The film is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and gang kick off Saturday night in style