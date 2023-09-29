Kareena Kapoor Khan's Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in Jaane Jaan: A crossover nobody expected; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan's portrayal of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is eternally iconic. The actress's glamorous persona, attitude, and memorable dialogues have left an indelible mark. Beyond her glamorous roles, Kareena has garnered acclaim for her performances in films like Omkara, Talaash, and more. Recently, she made her OTT debut with the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan, earning praise from fans. In a delightful crossover video, Kareena's Poo character makes an appearance in Jaane Jaan, creating a humorous fusion that has left fans in stitches.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in Jaane Jaan

On Friday, September 29, the streaming platform for the latest movie Jaane Jaan shared a delightful crossover video titled ‘If Poo was in Jaane Jaan.’ Envisioning Poo in her glam look with her iconic dialogues alongside the seriousness of the thriller movie's characters created a hilarious blend. The caption playfully declared, “Two universes just collided and @kareenakapoorkhan is winning in both.” Take a look at the laughter-inducing fusion!

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her enjoyment of the video by sharing it on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Love this so much (red heart emojis).”

Fan reactions to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s crossover video

The fans couldn't hold back their laughter and swiftly flooded the comments section with expressions of joy. One fan remarked, “Hahahaha clever,” while another exclaimed, “This is just WOWWW.” A comment declared, “This is epic.” Showering praise on Kareena, an admirer wrote, “She is the bestesttttt forever,” and another commented, “Glam for the gram.” Laughter-filled emojis dominated the comments, capturing the delight of the audience.

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat’s movie Jaane Jaan

The movie, an adaptation of Keigo Higashino's acclaimed 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X, features a stellar cast, including the talented actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, renowned for his films like Kahaani and Badla, this mystery thriller unfolds in the hill station of Kalimpong. The plot revolves around a crime investigation triggered by Kareena's character's estranged husband disappearing. Kareena portrays a single mother, Jaideep plays a math teacher willing to go to great lengths to assist her, and Vijay takes on the role of a determined cop seeking the truth.

Currently available for streaming on Netflix, the movie promises an engaging and suspenseful narrative.

ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor Khan indulges in 'madness' with Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat; WATCH new BTS