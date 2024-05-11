Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy book lands her in trouble; actress receives court notice for THIS reason

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2021 book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, explored her pregnancy journey and offered advice for expectant mothers. However, a recent report suggests the book's title may have caused legal trouble for the actress.

As per reports by NDTV, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice to Kareena Kapoor Khan regarding a petition challenging the title of her pregnancy memoir, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The petition, filed by advocate Christopher Anthony, seeks to register a case against Kareena Kapoor Khan and the book's sellers for using the word "bible" in the title.

The court has sought an answer from the actor on why the word "bible" was used in the title. Notices have also been issued to the sellers of the books after Mr Anthony demanded a ban on the book's sale in his petition.

In his petition, social worker Anthony from Jabalpur reportedly argued that the title Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible employs the word "bible" in a way that disrespects the Christian community. He contended that the Bible, a sacred text for Christians worldwide, shouldn't be compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy experience. Furthermore, Anthony reportedly alleged the use of "bible" was a tactic by the actor to garner cheap publicity for her book.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Crew co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike and was a major success at the box office. Basking in the film’s success, the actress recently expressed her happiness over a women-oriented film breaking the box-office norms.

"It's not about whether it's a hero or a heroine taking on a film. It's a person and (their) performance that takes the film and content (forward). We are going to keep trying to do that. I will always choose roles that are interesting but in the form of entertainment. I'm happy Crew has broken barriers. It started the conversation that women also can break box office rules," she said while speaking to PTI.

Bebo will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s long-awaited Singham Again co-starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff. The film will hit the theaters on August 15, 2024.

