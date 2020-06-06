Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction on meeting TikTok creators has left netizens divided; VIDEO

We came across one of Kareena Kapoor Khan' throwback video form her radio show where she was rather amazed at meeting TikTokers, but fans seem to have a mixed reaction to the video. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the finest divas in Bollywood and everything that she does or speaks, is often the centre of attention, for both good and bad reasons. However, things often seem to turn into a topic of debate because of how fans always have opposing opinions about things, people, and their behaviour, of course. Such seems to be the case with Kareena's recent throwback video from the sets of her radio show.

A video from back when Bebo was shooting for her chat show has been doing the rounds and it sees her react rather abruptly to when she is introduced to TikTok creators, and while some seem to have enjoyed Bebo's reaction for reasons known to them, some have taken offence and feel that this was not required and is not something expected from her. None the less, fans have taken to the comments of the video as they express their points of view, supporting or standing up against her reaction.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's video here:

What do you think about it? Drop your comments in the section below.

On the work front, Kareena was gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring before the lockdown was announced. As far as her time during lockdown is concerned, it looks like she has taken to working on her fitness in the wake of bidding goodbye to her body fat. In fact, just earlier today, photos of the actress from her jog took over the internet as fans took major inspiration from her, yet again.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

