Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan joins her for yoga; Leaves her in splits with his cute antics- VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are Bollywood’s most loved star kids. Pictures and videos of Taimur and Jeh go viral on social media in no time! Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child Jeh in February last year, and the actress often shares cute glimpses of him on her Instagram account. This morning, Kareena was joined by Jeh during her yoga session, and the actress’ yoga trainer has shared the most adorable video of Jeh mimicking his mom. His cute antics left Kareena in splits!

Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by yoga for her fitness and overall well-being, and often posts pictures from her yoga workout. This morning, her yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani posted a video on her Instagram account, and it shows Jeh interrupting Kareena’s yoga session in the most adorable way! The clip begins with Kareena trying a difficult yoga asana, while Jeh looks at his mom adorably. He looks amused as he observes his mom doing yoga, and a few seconds later, he crawls under Kareena’s belly, trying to mimic her pose.

After a few seconds, he crawls back to the side, and his aww-dorable antics leave Kareena in splits. The video is the cutest thing you’ll see on the Internet today! Kareena is seen in hot pink athleisure, while Jeh looks cute in a navy blue sleeveless t-shirt. Sharing the video, Kareena’s trainer Anshuka wrote, “No caption needed @kareenakapoorkhan best way to start my week #YogaBaby #KareenaKapoorKhan #AnshukaYoga.” Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba gushed over Jeh’s cuteness and commented, “Jeh Jaaaaan !” Check out the video below.