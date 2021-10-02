Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh Ali Khan's many moods get summed up in cute PHOTOS by 'buajaan' Saba

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan joined Soha Ali Khan at Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 4th birthday bash in Mumbai. While the photos from the party are going viral on social media, the latest ones of Jeh with his 'buajaan' Saba Ali Khan are bound to leave you in awe. Saba has been sharing photos from the get together on her social media handle over the past few days and the latest ones include many moods of Saif and Kareena's younger munchkin Jeh.

Taking to her Instagram story, Saba shared three cute photos of Jeh in a collage. In the photos, Jeh is seen playing with Saba's earring. The cutie boy is seen engrossed in trying to take it away from his aunt Saba while she holds on to it. Saba tried to put an imaginary conversation in place with the photos featuring Jeh and her and well, turns out, it goes perfectly well with Kareena's son's many moods. With the first photo, Saba wrote, "Jeh: I want the earring. Me: You'll get hurt Jaan." On the second photo of Jeh holding onto the earring, Saba wrote, "Jeh: I'm keeping it! Me: Be Careful...it might hurt!" In the last and the cutest photo, Jeh can be seen looking away while Saba made a frowny face. On it, she wrote, "Jeh: Amma!!! Buajaan isn't letting me break her earring. Me: (expression says it) I give up!"

Take a look:

Yesterday also, Saba had shared a cute photo with Jeh on her handle and left netizens in awe. She also dropped glimpses of her fun with Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya and at the birthday party.

Meanwhile, Kareena also shared photos from the get together at Inaaya's birthday party. In the photos, Kareena was seen posing with Saba, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and others at Inaaya's 4th birthday celebration.

