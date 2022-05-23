Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya share beautiful bond & this PIC is proof

The Pataudi family shares a beautiful bond and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi time to time proves it with some unseen pictures. She treats the fans with some throwback gems from the Pataudi family album every now and then. She often shares pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Sara Ali Khan, and others. Her social media handle is a treasure for Pataudi fans as it is full of birthday pictures, throwbacks, and unseen photos. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Saba shared a beautiful snap featuring Kareena and Saif's younger son Jeh and Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya.

In the picture, Inaaya can be seen feeding his little brother Jeh. The photo depicted their pure, unbreakable, and sweet bond and also proved that she is an ideal elder sister for baby Jeh. While sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "DINNER Time @ saifeenas! IF Sara can... Inni sure can! #jehjaan #innijaan #eat #together #love #my #munchkins #proud #aunt #always Love you darlings MOMENTS on a #Monday #backintheday"

See the photo here:

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena Kapoor’s professional career, she will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha which is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Also starring Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, Laal Singh Chaddha will be hitting the screens on August 11 this year. Besides, Kareena has also announced her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Kareena is currently shooting for Ghosh's project in Darjeeling and every now and then, she treats her followers with some behind-the-scenes (BTS) snaps from the sets. For unversed, Sujoy Ghosh's film will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film will be a digital release and mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's first web project. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which is set to release in August 2022. This film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

