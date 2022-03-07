Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh spends time with 'Bari Amma' Sharmila Tagore, Saba shares priceless pic

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi often takes us on a trip down memory lane. Her Instagram if closely seen is filled with throwback pictures featuring all children including Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She sometimes shares her parents' and siblings' pictures too. Well, who doesn’t like old memories? It always takes us back to those days. Today, Saba once again shared another unseen picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jeh and his grandmother Sharmila Tagore. The picture is nothing less than any treasure.

In the photo, Jeh is seen wearing a white colour T-shirt and blue pants. He is busy playing while his grandmother Sharmila Tagore watches him. She is wearing a check shirt and scarf. Both grandmother and grandson are not much looking at camera and enjoying each other’s company. The post is captioned as ‘Bariamma....and Jeh Baba. Bonds... grandparents are special parents.” As soon as she dropped the picture, fans commented saying ‘Blessed bonding’. Many also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

On Sunday too, Saba had shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan. He was seen relaxing on an armchair just like nawabs. His picture made us recall his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in Vikram Vedha. His first look is released and it is an official remake of South with the same name. Hrithik Roshan is also seen in the film.

