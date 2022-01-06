Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan is a cutie in an UNSEEN pic with his friend

Thursday began on a surprising note for Kareena Kapoor Khan's fans as the actress dropped a cute photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan on her social media handle. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur is quite a rage on social media and fans love to see the cutie boy's shenanigans. And now, in the latest photo that his mother Kareena shared, we can clearly see how Taimur is playful with his expressions, just like his talented mother.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a cute photo of Taimur playing with his friend. In the photo, Taimur is seen enjoying some quality time with his pal on a swing. The star kid seemed to be in a fun mood and his cute expression gives us a glimpse of it. Taimur is seen clad in a casual purple tee with black pants in the photo while his friend is seen sitting next to him. Sharing the photo, Kareena penned a sweet birthday wish on behalf of Taimur for his friend.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena has been spending time with family over the past few days. Over the New Year's eve, Kareena and Saif turned hosts for a family dinner with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Kunal Kapoor and Shaira Kapoor. The photos from the family dinner took over the internet and fans loved every bit of it. Not just this, recently, Kareena got together with sister Karisma Kapoor and their fun food shenanigans went viral on social media.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Baisakhi 2022.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor continue their ‘healthy Monday’ as they relish on strawberry cream