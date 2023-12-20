Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turns 7; aunt Karisma Kapoor wishes 'Tim Timmy'-PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are among the biggest stars in Bollywood. They are not only renowned actors but also a beloved couple in the industry. Their children are equally famous.

Today is their son Taimur Ali Khan's birthday, and his aunt and actress Karisma Kapoor expressed her birthday greetings on social media.

Karisma Kapoor wishes happy birthday to Taimur Ali Khan

Today, on December 20th, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan turns 7. On this occasion, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. She shared a series of pictures featuring herself, Taimur, Kareena, and Saif. The last slide has the birthday cake of Taimur which was themed around the football club FC Barcelona and has a tiny Messi jersey. Karisma captioned her post, "Happy birthday to our Tim Timmy #familylove"

The actress also shared a picture of Taimur on her Instagram story.

Check out her post!

Sara Ali Khan also wished Taimur Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram story to share a collage featuring herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemmu, their daughter Inaaya, Sharmila Tagore, Saif and Saba. She captioned it, "Happiest birthday Tim Tim."

Meanwhile, Taimur's mom Bebo shared her picture on her Instagram story from his birthday party. She captioned it, "not the birthday girl but the proud birthday mama."

Workwise, Kareena was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. The film was based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders which is also her maiden production venture. Apart from these, she is also doing The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She is also shooting for Rohit Shetty's action cop film Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn. The film is a part of Shetty's cop universe and also features Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone.

