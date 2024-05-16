Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is a 'very inquisitive kid,' REVEALS her Jaane Jaan co-star Jaideep Ahlawat

Indian actor Jaideep Ahlawat shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma in the 2023 mystery thriller film Jaane Jaan. The movie also marked Bebo’s OTT debut.

While talking about working with the ace actress, Jaideep spoke about her elder son Taimur and how curious and inquisitive he is. Read on!

Jaideep Ahlawat says Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur is a smart kid

Often on the sets of Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan would be accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan, and kids Taimur and Jeh. While talking about his experience of shooting with the star to Mashable India, Jaideep Ahlawat recalled meeting Bebo’s younger son on sets.

He revealed that Saif introduced him to Taimur and told him that he is the leading man in her mother Kareena’s films. The actor divulged “Saif sir said ‘He is the main man; he is the leading man in mumma’s film’. To this Taimur responded, ‘Okay, all the best’. He said all the best and went off. Completely in style, and professionally. He is a very smart kid, upfront, very confident,” Jaideep Ahlawat shared.

Sharing his observation of the little boy, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor said, “Taimur, especially, is a very inquisitive kid. He asks questions like what is this, what is happening, what are you playing?” he stated adding that even he was confused as to how to tell the teenager what is he playing in Sujoy Ghosh’s movie.

Further on, Jaideep said that both Kareena and Saif were often parenting the kids and making them do their chores by themselves. “Kareena and Saif are always like ‘Pick up your things, why did you leave the book, pick it up and put it there’.” He also stated that the celebrity couple would inculcate small habits in them like taking care of their belongings, not wasting food, and so on.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s work front

Early on in his career, Jaideep played minor roles in films like Rockstar. He became a household name after starring in commercial films like Raees, and Raazi and popular shows like Paatal Lok.

