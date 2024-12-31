Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is ‘aiming high’ ahead of 2025, standing amidst snowy peak for new adventure; SEE PIC
Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartwarming picture of her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor has been a hands-on mom to her two sons, Taimur and Jeh. From attending wedding festivities with them to cheering for them in their football games and accompanying them on vacations, she has always been there for them. Recently, the actress shared a new picture featuring her elder son, Taimur, looking at a height and highlighting the importance of aiming high in the upcoming year.
On the evening of December 31, 2024, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming post featuring her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan. The picture shows the six-year-old preparing for skiing on a snowy peak.
The photo shows Taimur, dressed snugly in a bright red jacket and black pants, standing amidst a breathtaking snow-covered landscape. He held ski gear in one hand as he looked upward with a determined gaze, showcasing ambition and focus. The serene yet powerful imagery captured fans' hearts instantly.
Kareena, known for her thoughtful captions, wrote, "Aiming high 2025," hinting at the start of a new year filled with aspirations and goals. The Crew actress shared a few more pictures from the family vacation with her Instagram followers a few days ago.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, currently vacationing with her family, has often shared glimpses of their holidays, giving fans a sneak peek into their personal lives. She often prioritizes her family duties with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, as they frequently take off to scenic destinations, especially during the holiday season.
Kareena Kapoor had a busy year on the work front as she first starred in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Her film The Buckingham Murders by Hansal Mehta was also released in India in September 2024, and she ended the year on a high note with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Arjun Kapoor.
