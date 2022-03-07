Kareena Kapoor Khan's sons Taimur and Jeh's playtime conversation is decoded by Aunt Saba; Don't miss it

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. But if there is someone who can steal her limelight, then it has to be her kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. They often grab all the attention of the media and there is never a dull moment when these two get papped. Well, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi often keeps sharing some amazing pictures of their family and today too she shared a cute pic of Bebo’s sons Tim and Jeh who seem to be busy in some conversation.

In the picture, we can see Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan lying on the best. Jeh is wearing a blue coloured sleeveless tee and orange shorts. He is looking like a ball of cuteness and has managed to lift his head a little to look at his elder brother who is right in front of him. Taimur smiles in white attire as he looks at his brother in awe. It looks like their aunt Saba has decoded what they are talking about. Sharing this picture, Saba wrote, “In CONVERSATION.....Tim: Jeh, so I'm your older brother....Jeh: Ok, Tim: What will you call me? Jeh: Bhaijaan? Tim: OK.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan took will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Aamir and team have shot at different locations including Ladakh and the film also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier supposed to release in April but the release date has now been pushed to August.

