Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'soul-sisters' diaries ft. Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora: 'Eternal and beyond'

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a close bond with her 'OG crew'-her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor, and her close friends, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. The close-knit girl gang is often spotted together at parties and get-togethers.

All of them keep showering love on each other on social media. Kareena's latest Instagram post is the latest addition to their 'soul-sisters' diaries.

Kareena Kapoor shares new pictures with girl gang

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to post pictures with Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora. In the first picture, Kareena can be seen posing with her BFF Malaika. Both actresses are twinning in white outfits as they pose for the camera. They look stunning in a crisp white shirt paired with white pants.

The second photo features Kareena's sister, actress Karisma, with Malaika's sister, actress Amrita. In the picture, the Awara Paagal Deewana actress can be seen planting a kiss on Karisma's cheek as the latter blushes. They are sitting on a couch and flaunting their legs covered in black bandages.

For the uninitiated, Karisma, who recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, is suffering from a leg injury.

Kareena wrote a sweet note for her squad. In the caption, she called them her 'soul-sisters' and wrote, "Eternity and beyond. Twinning forever. Soul sisters."

Check out her post here:

The girl gang reacts to Kareena's post

Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor, dropped several red heart emojis with a heart hands emoji. Malaika Arora also posted red hearts in the comment section. Amrita Arora shared red hearts and added, "Us".

Apart from them, actress Neha Dhupia also reacted to Kareena's latest post. She quipped about Karisma and Amrita's picture, saying, "Pic 2 takes twinning to another level," and added a laughing emoji.

Check out the comments here:

Kareena Kapoor's soul-sister diaries

In April this year, Kareena Kapoor celebrated the success of her film, Crew, with her girl gang, Malaika, Karisma, and Amrita. The squad organised a pyjama party for the celebration. The Jab We Met actress posted a series of pictures from their party on Instagram. Their get-together also featured make-up artist, Mallika Bhat.

"The OG Crew," Kareena had written in her caption back then.

Friends who slay together, stay together! It surely suits Kareena Kapoor Khan's girl gang. Isn't it?