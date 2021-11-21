Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sunday includes a large cup of coffee & husband Saif Ali Khan's company

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a social media bee and there are no two ways about it. The actress, even though arrived on the gram late, is one of the most active celebs on social media. On Sunday, the actress who recently returned from her holiday at their family home Pataudi Palace, dropped a glimpse of her Sunday morning.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kareena shared a photo of a large cup of coffee that seemed to be perfect to start the day. Kareena placed her cup of coffee on a book and made it clear to her fans that it definitely wasn't her book. She revealed that the book is husband Saif Ali Khan's current read.

The snap encapsulated Kareena's lazy Sunday feels as she captioned the photo, "My coffee.. but obviously not my book." Check out Kareena Kapoor's Sunday snap below:

Kareena, Saif, sons Taimur and Jeh returned to Mumbai on Friday after their family holiday. The couple made a stylish exit at the airport as Kareena was snapped in a blazing orange tracksuit. As for Saif, the actor looked cool and suave in white linen pants and a blue linen shirt.

