Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Sunday mood is all about loving ‘Thy Husband’; SEE PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media. She constantly shares pictures or videos on her social handle and keeps fans updated about her personal life. She enjoys a huge fan following. Well, looks like her Sunday is going well with none other than her husband Saif Ali Khan. The actress took to her social handle and shared pictures. To note, she was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co starring Aamir Khan.

Kareena has shared a picture of Saif who is sitting on a couch wearing a yellow colour shirt. She has captioned it as ‘My Sunday mood Love Thy Husband’. Saif paired his yellow shirt with white shorts and completed the look with glares. The other picture is of pizza and wrote, “Thank you for an outstanding meal. On Saturday, the actress shared a video of her balancing a ball on her neck while performing backward asana. She captioned it, "But don't forget to keep the balance".

Kareena and Saif will be celebrating their marriage next month. They welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016 and their second child, Jehangir Ali Khan, in February 2021.

Check out the picture here: