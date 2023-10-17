Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders to screen as MAMI Fest’s opening film; DEETS inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan is without a doubt one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. After such a long career, she has finally turned producer with Hansal Mehta's thriller film The Buckingham Murders, in which she also stars in the lead role. It will be also the opening film of this year's MAMI Film Festival. So let's find out the details.

The Buckingham Murders to be opening film at MAMI

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, will be the opening film of this year's MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. In a collaborative post with Mehta, the festival organization announced that it will be screened on October 27, 2023, at The Grand Theatre, NMACC.

Check out the post:

The Buckingham Murders poster out

Earlier today, Kareena took to her Instagram to share the first poster of The Buckingham Murders. She wrote: "Presenting #TheBuckinghamMurders @hansalmehta @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @balajimotionpictures @mahana_films" The film had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 where it received a standing ovation. In an earlier interview with Mid Day, Bebo revealed that the film is mainly in English with some Hindi in it. In it, she plays the role of a detective named Jas Bhamra. The Buckingham Murders also marks her foray into production.

In an earlier Instagram post, Bebo wrote about her character from the film. “Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman,” she wrote. Apart from Kareena, Ekta Kapoor has also produced the film under her Balaji banner.

Kareena Kapoor's work front

Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller film Jaane Jaan with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Both the film and her performance were well received. It was also her first OTT film. Bebo will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: The Buckingham Murders First Poster OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan as an anguished woman in Hansal Mehta directorial