Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback boomerang VIDEO is sure to make the fans stop & stare

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Dharamshala with husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. Meanwhile, check out a throwback video of the actress.

Bollywood’s quintessential diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has completed 20 years in the industry and still continues to rule the hearts of millions. The stunning diva has been an inevitable part of Bollywood for a long time and has acted in numerous movies till now. It’s not only her acting skills but also beauty and impeccable style sense that draws the fans’ attention towards her. Bebo is, undoubtedly, one of the most stylish actresses in the Indian film industry.

A few months back, Kareena finally joined social media and has been treating the fans with exclusive pictures and videos since then. We have now come across a throwback boomerang video of the actress that is a delight to watch. She is wearing a black graphic knot-front tee teamed up with a pair of blue jeans that can be seen in the video. The Veere Di Wedding star’s makeup game is also on point. But what grabs our attention here is Bebo’s expression as she turns around and looks at the camera.

Check out the video below:

Kareena never fails to ace her expressions whenever she poses for the camera and the above video is proof of the same. As of now, the actress is in Dharamshala where she is spending some quality time with and Taimur Ali Khan. and have also joined them for the holiday. Meanwhile, Bebo will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring . It is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Parents to be Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan spend time with Taimur by bonfire as they wish all

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×