Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback PHOTO with her friends prove she is the queen of expression

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us when it comes to her acting skills or style statements. She has maintained her place as one of the quintessential divas of Bollywood for a long time. The actress also completed 20 years in the film industry in 2020 much to the excitement of her fans and loved ones. Her journey from the debut movie Refugee to Angrezi Medium is nothing less inspiring for all the young and aspiring actors out there.

As we speak of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the actress that is worth a glimpse. Kareena is posing happily with two of her friends that can be seen in the picture. However, it is her expression that grabs our attention here. The actress wears an all-white shirt and opts for a ruby red lip colour that perfectly matches her outfit for the evening. She also leaves her lustrous hair open as usual.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband shared a piece of good news with their friends that left everyone shocked with joy. The couple is all set to welcome their second child. In the midst of all this, Bebo has an important project lined up which is Laal Singh Chaddha in which she will feature alongside . A few hours back, the actress shared a picture with Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram and proudly flaunted her baby bump in the same.

