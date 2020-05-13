Kareena Kapoor's throwback workout video is all the motivation you need to workout at home amid lockdown

Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback workout video has caught our attention and rightly so. Check it out and get some inspiration for the week ahead.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is definitely the fashion icon that many of us follow and in fact, she has some of the finest outfits to turn them into our inspiration into. None the less, the actress also is quite the fitness diva and she has always kept up with it. She is rightly said to have aged like a fine wine because even now, she can give a run for money to so many new age divas and we are always looking out for her photos because even the most casual of her looks are charming.

And today, we came across this throwback video of the actress from her workout session and we think it could serve as quite the motivation to so many of us, isn't it? We are in lockdown right now and one thing that is going to go a long way is if we try to keep doing things that will help us stay busy and working out at home is not that bad of an option after all. You can fix up a routine and let this video be the motivation every time you don't feel like it.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's workout video here:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium and though her role was a brief one, she did pull it off quite well. Prior to that, she was seen in Good Newwz with , Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress was gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha with before the lockdown was imposed, however, for now, it looks like we will have to wait up to know more and see the duo back on our screens.

ALSO READ: 5 practical ways to look stylish ft. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×