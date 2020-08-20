Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback workout video gives you all the midweek fitspiration you need to sweat it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. The gorgeous diva never stops amazing fans with her workout videos. We stumbled upon a throwback video that is bound to leave you pumped.

If there is one star in Bollywood who has managed to rule over the hearts of the audience with her performances over the past 2 decades, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The gorgeous and talented actress has shown her acting prowess in films like Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, Veere Di Wedding and more. With each of her films, Kareena stepped up a notch higher and her looks too became iconic. All through her career, Kareena's love for fitness has been well known. No matter what happens, the actress never used to miss working out.

Amid the lockdown too, Kareena was spotted several times jogging below her building in the courtyard. We recently stumbled upon a throwback video of Kareena nailing her workout like a boss and giving fans the fitness inspiration they need. In the old video, Kareena is seen working out on a Pilates machine and sweating it out. Clad in a casual tee with tights, Kareena looked determined to sweat out the carbs and keep herself fit and active.

With her old throwback video, fans surely get a glimpse of her love for fitness along with some mid-week motivation to workout. When the lockdown was eased in Mumbai, Kareena was often spotted taking a walk outside her house with her husband Said Ali Khan. She even had shared a post jogging selfie on her Instagram account and left fans in awe of her commitment to fitness.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback video:

Meanwhile, fans of the actress have been extremely happy about the recent announcement that she and Saif are expecting another baby after Taimur Ali Khan. The couple announced it a few days ago and left Netizens extremely excited. A couple of times post that Kareena has been spotted in the city. She recently celebrated Saif's 50the birthday with fervor and joy. In the photos, fans even got a glimpse of her baby bump. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . While Aamir has already resumed shooting in Turkey, Kareena is yet to resume the same. The film has been pushed to Christmas 2021.

