Kareena Kapoor Khan's unseen Darjeeling moments go viral; Spotted with co-star Vijay Varma

After Kalimpong, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and the team of Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X have moved to Darjeeling to finish their shooting schedule. Turns out, Darjeeling fans turned up in large numbers to watch Bebo shooting in the hills. Several fans took to social media to share photos and videos of the actress in between her scenes. With heavy security presence around her, the actress was spotted waving out to fans as she stood under an umbrella.

Fan and actor Naisha Khanna, who seems to be working with Kareena in the film, took to Instagram to upload a couple of selfies with Kareena. Sharing the post, Khanna wrote, "Day 1. So happy to work with @kareenakapoorkhan Ma’am for my upcoming movie #DevotionofSuspectX #explorepage #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #movie #upcoming #shootmode #actor #sujoyghosh."

In another set of fan photos, Kareena and her co-star Vijay Varma were snapped sitting on chairs and chatting as their shot was being prepped. In yet another series of photos, Kareena can also be seen making her hot beverage as she smiles and chats with her crew.

Take a look at Kareena's unseen moments from Darjeeling: