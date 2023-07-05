Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘zoom meeting view’ is better than ours; This PIC is proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been on a photo-sharing spree! Since the last few days, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her European holiday with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, and the pictures have left us in awe. It was on June 17 that Kareena announced the wrap-up of The Crew schedule in Mumbai, and shared that it's officially 'summer holiday time'. Post that, she jetted off to London with her family for a well-deserved break. After spending some time in London, Bebo headed to Italy, and she has now shared a glimpse of her stunning view for the day. The latest picture shared by her is sure to make you pack your bags and head for a vacay too!

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her 'zoom meeting view'

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, and shared a picture of the view from her room. The picture shows clear blue skies, a beach in the background, a swimming pool, with lots of greenery and trees in the surrounding area, and a few loungers kept by the pool. Sharing the beautiful picture, Kareena wrote, "Zoom meeting view for the day," along with a rainbow and a heart-eyed emoji. Clearly, Kareena Kapoor Khan is having a great time during her vacay, and is making the most of it!

Meanwhile, two days ago, Kareena shared a series of pictures on her Instagram post, with the caption, "Summer Lunches." She enjoyed some time with her family at the beach in Italy, and shared some glimpses. In the first picture shared by her, Kareena was seen posing with Saif. She was seen rocking an oversized white and blue striped shirt, with a red bralette underneath, while Saif looked dapper in a navy blue shirt and a baseball cap. They were seated at the eatery by the beach. The next picture showed Taimur with a goofy expression on his face. Another picture showed the fantastic view of the beach. In case you missed it, check out the post below!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery. She also has The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next, based on the book, The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

