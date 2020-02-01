Kareena Kapoor looks lovely as she leans on Arjun Kapoor in THIS PIC; Fans demand to see them in a film again

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh

We all know that and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared screen space in Ki & Ka and although the film didn’t perform well at the box office, however, fans loved the new pairing of Bebo and Arjun. That said, Arjun Kapoor gave a sneak-peek of Bebo and his chemistry as he took to social media to post a brand new photo with Kareena from Amrita Arora’s birthday bash. In the photo, while Kareena looks stunning in an animal printed jumpsuit, Arjun looks suave in an all black casual look and alongside the photo, this Panipat actor wrote, “Blow a kiss , Fire a gun Bebo’s always got Me to Lean On….”

Besides, we all got on our hands on other inside photos from Amrita’s birthday bash which had Kareena, and their girl gang poses with the birthday girl. While we totally love Bebo and Arjun’s candid photo, we totally miss Arjun’s ladylove aka Malaika Arora in the frame. Now, ever since Malaika and Arjun have made their relationship public, these lovebirds are often quizzed about their impending marriage and during a recent interview, Arjun had said that he doesn’t feel any sort of pressure from his family because even though he listens to everyone, at the end of the day, he would do what he wants to.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Post this, Bebo will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, for which Bebo and Aamir extensively shot in Punjab. While earlier, Laal Singh Chaddha was set to clash with ’s Bachchan Pandey on Christmas 2020

