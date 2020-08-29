  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor looks remarkable sans makeup in THIS rare throwback PHOTO from the past

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to impress us with her acting skills, style, grace and perfection. Meanwhile, check out one of her rare throwback photos.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a stunner right from the beginning and there is no denying this fact. The actress who has recently completed two decades in Bollywood also enjoys a huge fan following. She has showcased her acting prowess in every movie and the best part is that most of them have been declared hits. Right from Refugee, Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, to Angrezi Medium, Bebo has won praises for her spectacular performances that have a kind of dynamism.

Meanwhile, we have now chanced upon a rare and unseen throwback picture of the actress that dates back to a few years. Kareena looks remarkable even without makeup and this particular picture is proof. She, however, does put on a nude shade lip balm. The actress is wearing a black outfit teamed up with a white crochet shrug. Bebo leaves her hair open and is clicked in a candid pose as she looks on the other side.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, and others. The actress will collaborate again with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha that happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. Moreover, she will reportedly collaborate with Sonam Kapoor for the remake of Veere Di Wedding. Apart from that, Bebo and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child. The couple confirmed this news sometime back.

