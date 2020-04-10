Kareena Kapoor lovingly gazing at Taimur Ali Khan as they lay in grass in THIS PIC has us crave for a holiday

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan look adorable together as they lay on the grass in a throwback photo from their vacay.

Although we totally miss Kareena Kapoor Khan’s paparazzi photos, but due to the Coronavirus crisis, and nationwide lockdown, we don’t quite know as to when will normalcy set in and when will stars start to step out of their houses to shoot for films. Nevertheless, amid the Coronavirs crisis, what comes as a big relief is the fact that before the lockdown, Bebo had made her Instagram debut and therefore, nowadays, she makes sure to treat her Instafam with her photos and videos. From sharing post yoga photos, sun kissed selfies, to candid clicks of and Taimur Ali Khan, Bebo has had her Instagram game on point and today, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Tim Tim and Bebo wherein the two are soaking in the sun, in what looks like a park.

In the photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan is lovingly gazing at Taimur Ali Khan while the little munchkin is busy in his own world as the two lay in grass. In the photo, Kareena is seen sporting a casual no make-up look and just like Bebo, we too wonder as to when will she head for her next vacay so that fans can rejoice her vacation photos. While Kareena Kapoor Khan is definitely enjoying spending time indoors with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan during the lockdown, it looks like she is majorly craving some fun in the sun with them as yesterday, she took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of the three of them on a beachside holiday and wrote, “I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack.” In the photo, Kareena makes heads turn in a red bikini.

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, Saif and Kareena came forward to extend their support as they donated to the relief fun and Bebo took to social media to announce their contribution as they donated to Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund), Give India and International Association for Human Values and also contributed an undisclosed amount to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's throwback photo here:

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Manav Manglani

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More