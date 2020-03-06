Kareena Kapoor & Malaika Arora get into Amrita’s car before lunch date & we are sure all BFFs can relate to it

In this video, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora shift into Amrita’s car before their lunch date. Take a look!

, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora are B-town BFF’s and this trio is often snapped chilling together. From jetting off for vacations to stepping out for lunch dates, Malaika, Bebo and Amrita are often papped together and yesterday, this trio decided to spend the evening together as they were snapped in the city. In the photos, while Malaika Arora stunned in her causal look, Bebo too, decided to keep it causal and chic in a black top and denims.

Now while browsing through the internet, what caught our attention was a video wherein mid-way, Malaika stepped out of her car, and decided to sit in Amrita’s car and Bebo did the same as she stepped out of the car and shifted in Amrita’s car and well, this clearly is a reminder of how all of us do the same when we make a lunch plan with our besties, and shift in one car to gossip and chat because hey, who doesn’t love the car bitching sessions, isn’t it?

From celebrating birthdays to Christmas, Bebo, Malaika and Amrita always make sure to spend important occasions together, and often, Malaika and beau are snapped at Kareena’s residence. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Good Newwz and next, she will be seen playing the role of a cop in Angrezi Medium and in an interview, Bebo had said that after working with , SRK and , Irrfan was the only Khan who she was wanting to work with.

