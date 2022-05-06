Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar & more look fabulous at Karisma Kapoor’s dinner party; INSIDE PICS

Whenever we talk about friendship in Bollywood the most popular girl gang of Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora grab all the attention. Well, these ladies often take out time from their hectic schedules and families to spend some gala time with each other and last night was one such occasion. Karisma held a dinner bash at her place that was attended by her gang along with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. Well, we have got our hands on some inside pictures from the bash.

In the first picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor posing with Manish Malhotra. Bebo looks stunning in a printed dress, whereas Karisma and Manish don an all-black attire. In the next picture, we can see Malaika Arora and Amrita posing with Manish for a selfie. Then we see Maheep Kapoor posing with Manish followed by a selfie of Manish and Karan.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The Advait Chandan directorial is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. After much delay due to the pandemic, the film is set to release theatrically on the 11th of August.