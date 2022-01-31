PICS: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma shower love on birthday girl Amrita Arora; Arjun Kapoor joins in

Friends are the most special group of people for us and well, in B-town, if there is one group of BFFS that has stuck to each other through thick and thin, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang. Today, on Amrita Arora's birthday, Kareena joined her girl squad including Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Mallika Bhat to surprise their friend on her special day. Photos from Amrita's midnight birthday celebration were shared on social media by Kareena, Malaika and Karisma and they are too cute to miss. Arjun Kapoor also arrived to join Kareena, Malaika for the party.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena dropped cute photos where she along with Malaika, Karisma and Mallika were hugging the birthday girl as she cut her cake. She shared yet another cute photo where all of them were seen sporting cute red birthday caps. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to my BFF.No one like you. This is us." Malaika also shared a photo on her handle and wrote, "The glue to our gang ….. happy birthday my baby sister @amuaroraofficial …. Love you @kareenakapoorkhan @therealkarismakapoor @mallika_bhat." Karisma wished Amrita and wrote, "Happy birthday to my darling Amolas."

Have a look:

Arjun Kapoor also was seen arriving for the party. The handsome star kept it stylish in his outfit for the night and made heads turn as he was heading inside. Malaika arrived with her son Arhaan Khan and they were snapped by the paparazzi.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, the celebrations went on till the wee hours of the morning. The stars partied together and celebrated Amrita's special day. Kareena, Malaika, Karisma glammed up in their best for the special day with Amrita, Arjun and others.

