Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif take their desi style a notch higher as they celebrate Diwali 2021

by Mamta Raut   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 09:39 PM IST  |  18.7K
   
News,kareena kapoor,Katrina Kaif,malaika arora
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif take their desi style a notch higher as they celebrate Diwali 2021 (Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram)
It’s celebration time for everyone as the entire country is rejoicing in the bliss of Diwali with great zeal and enthusiasm. Even Bollywood celebs have brought out their ace traditional game into play as they embrace the festival of light with immense happiness. On Thursday, November 4, Karisma Kapoor took to social media to give fans a sneak peek into her Diwali celebrations alongside sister Kareena Kapoor. Needless to say, the Kapoor sisters absolutely left the fashion police stunned.

While Karisma Kapoor opted for a stunning floral kurta, on the other hand, Kareena Kapoor’s attire was a love affair with pink. Both the sisters went for the minimal approach and kept their look simple yet elegant. Karisma opted for statement drop-down earrings, pink lips and a small bindi on her forehead. Speaking of Kareena, the Jab We Met star finished her ethnic look with statement earrings and a mangalsutra. While sharing the photo, Karisma said, “Happy Diwali from us.”

Katrina Kaif also shared the greetings of the festival in a beautiful family photo alongside her mother and sister Isabelle Kaif. The Sooryavanshi star slayed in a sequin saree, while her sister rocked a red ethnic look. Their mother wasn’t behind as she bloomed like a sunflower in a yellow ensemble. 

Meanwhile, in the evening we also spotted Malaika Arora in the city. The Bollywood fashionista never goes wrong with her voguish looks and once again she left the fashion police completely surprised. The OG yogini opted for a silk red saree which was paired with a yellow blouse. Bandhgala diamond necklace and hair pulled in a neat bun rounded off her entire look. Check out the photos below:

Malaika Arora 1
Madhuri Dixit spotted 2
Madhuri Dixit spotted 3
Madhuri Dixit spotted 4

Credits: Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Instagram & Viral Bhayani


Comments
Anonymous : What's wrong with Kareena?? She only one expression on her face when she is photographed!!!!!
REPLY 0 1 hour ago

