Kareena Kapoor, Malaika, Karisma & Amrita watch Four More Shots Please season 2 together; Check Bebo’s review

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora binge watched Four More Shots Please season 2 together and Bebo reviewed the show; Says ‘Love it’

Yesterday, when Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback Thursday photo featuring her girl gang- , Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor, streaming giant Amazon Prime Videos edited the photo to make it look like a poster of the show Four More Shots Please. Later, Malaika Arora shared the photo, originally shared by Amazon Prime Videos, and wrote, “I’m in @4moreshotspls! Provided an exotic destination is included. #FourMoreShotsPlease @4moreshotspls”

And today, season 2 of Four More Shots Please! premiered, and looks like, Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to binge watch season 2 of the show with her besties virtually as she shared a photo on Instagram wherein we can see Bebo, Lolo, Amrita and Malaika Arora showing different expression as they watch the scene wherein we can see a boy lying on the sofa while the girls talk about him and say “He’s losing his hair on the head and they are now growing out from his ears.” Alongside the photo, Bebo wrote, “I'm quite content with us 4, but there's no harm in four more. Love it #WeGirlsCallTheShots #FourMoreShotsPlease…” Well, we totally love Kareena’s review of the show and if we have four more girls add to Bebo’s gang, it is going to be a riot, isn’t it?

When Kareena had posted the photo with her girls, the streaming giant was quick to comment on Kareena's picture and wrote, "You all deserve a separate show,” and to this, Bebo wrote, “I know where you are headed- You're suggesting Four More Shots Season 3, Ryt?...” Well, Kareena's reply to the streaming website hinted at Season 3 of Four More Shots Please! Well Well, we are sure that netizens will be super elated to see all eight of them together in season 3 of the show, isn’t it? Four More Shots Please! season 2 features Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Amrita Puri, Milind Soman and Neil Bhoopalam. Four More Shots Please! is directed by Anu Menon, and the show underlines the life of four women who live life in their own flawed way and are unapologetic about their choices.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's post wherein she binge watches Four More Shots Please! with her girl gang:

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×