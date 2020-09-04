Kareena Kapoor on the nepotism debate: It can’t go anywhere beyond a point; Everyone gets what they deserve

Kareena Kapoor Khan has addressed the hot topic of nepotism in the industry and feels that being a star kid can’t take you anywhere in the industry.

Nepotism has been one of the most prevailing and buzzing topics in Bollywood and it has been making the headlines time and again. Several star kids have been called out in this ongoing insider-outsider debate and everyone around is buzzing with an opinion. Recently, during an interview with Anupama Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also quizzed about the debate as she hails from industry’s first filmy family and also happens to be the mother one of India’s most photographed child Taimur Ali Khan. Talking about the same, Bebo asserted that nepotism might help you get a break, it cannot take you anywhere.

The actress stated, “Beyond a point, nepotism can’t go anywhere, it can’t fly. Being a star child might help you get a break; I don’t know anything after that. People outside the industry assume that if you are a star kid, it’s really easy to get a break, but let me tell you it is not true. Today’s industry is very different from what it was during the 1990s and 2000s. Today there are filmmakers who are like ‘everyone has to give a screen test’. If you are good you get the part. screen-tested me for Laal Singh Chaddha as he wasn’t 100 per cent sure if I will be able to play the part and I did give the screen test. After all, being a producer and a filmmaker, he must be sure about it and I don’t think there’s anything wrong in it.”

On the other hand, Bebo also asserted that while Taimur happens to be a star kid, this will not guarantee his success in life. Instead, he will have to chalk out his own journey. “I will always wish for my son that he will be self-sufficient and self-reliant. Do what you want to do in life - you can be a chef, you want to be a pilot, do whatever you want to do. I just want him to fly and be happy with his life. It is not really necessary that he is having successful parents so he will be successful. In fact, his journey is going to start when he wants to start, he has to find his own path. His parents are not going to help him out in whatever way. My parents didn’t help me out. I was lucky as I was born to them and was known as Karisma Kapoor’s sister, but I feel my struggle was also different. Nobody helped me. So, let him take his own journey and create his path and me and Saif are very clear about it. We are just teaching him the right values as of now.”

Meanwhile, the Pataudi begum is really looking forward to welcoming the new member in the family. Talking about the work front, Bebo will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and also has ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht in her kitty.

